Newcastle United warning issued ahead of Liverpool v Tottenham

Newcastle United will face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final next month.

Newcastle United have already booked their place in next month’s final following their 4-0 aggregate win over Arsenal. Now, the Magpies must wait to see who they will come up against at Wembley.

Spurs head to Merseyside tonight with a one-goal advantage having triumphed 1-0 in the first-leg of their semi-final against Liverpool last month. However, recent form is not on their side and Arne Slot’s side will fancy their chances on home turf with the reigning champions eyeing a second Carabao Cup final in as many seasons.

Newcastle United, though, will believe they can beat anyone on their day and have already completed a league double over Spurs this season. They also shared six goals with Liverpool at St James’ Park back in December as they went toe-to-toe with the Reds on that night.

Naturally, at his post-match press conference following their win over Arsenal on Wednesday night, Eddie Howe was asked who he would like to face in the final: “I think fate will naturally take its course,” he replied. “I think we'll engage on the emotion of who we play.

“That will come in time, of course. Two elite teams, two very good sides we've faced this season. So we know that whoever we play will be a tough opponent.

“But I think it's just the case at the moment of being really pleased to have won today. Continued our good momentum in good form and yes, I think we've shown that we can compete against any team in the Premier League at our very best levels.

“I think we're a very good team. So I think that should give us loads of confidence.”

Their experiences of losing the 2023 final in a match which they never really turned up for, will inspire this group of players to go one better this time around. Whilst there were huge celebrations in the stands following Wednesday’s win, Newcastle’s players and coaches were slightly more muted in their response to the win.

The semi-final win over Southampton two years ago felt like a momentous night, whilst this victory feels like just one more step on their path to hopefully ending a seven-decade wait for a major trophy. Jason Tindall, who has stood beside Howe throughout his managerial journey, shares a similar view to the head coach on what awaits them at Wembley Stadium in a little over five weeks time.

“Whoever we come up against in the final, Tottenham or Liverpool, are two top, top teams with exceptional players.” Tindall said. “We’ve got to go to Wembley, learn from the experiences that we had before and it’s another game for us to deliver the level of performance that we delivered in these semi-finals.

“Hopefully we can go there this time and go one better.”

Kick-off at Anfield tonight is scheduled for 8pm with extra-time and penalties on the cards if the tie is level on aggregate after 90 minutes.

