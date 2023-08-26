Newcastle United are back in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon as they welcome Liverpool to St James’ Park.

The Magpies have won one and lost one of their opening two games after hammering Aston Villa on the opening day before suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of reigning champions and title favourites Manchester City.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits the club’s transfer business has likely concluded for this summer. He said on Friday: “It’s still the case at the moment. I think unless something happens to a couple of players in one position before the window shutting, we won’t be adding to the squad.”

The latest reports suggest the Magpies are already eyeing future deals while one United player has been linked with a move to Premier League newcomers Luton Town.

Luton ‘exploring’ Hayden move

Premier League newcomers Luton Town are weighing up a move for Newcastle United outcast Isaac Hayden, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

The midfielder has three years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park but is currently training with the club’s Under-21s and it appears his future lies away from St James’ Park.

Hayden spent last season on loan at Norwich City and has not featured for Newcastle since the 2021-22 season. Luton were promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs last term. They have lost their opening two games of the campaign, as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Brighton on the opening day before losing 3-0 at Chelsea on Friday night.

Williams ‘under consideration’

With Newcastle unlikely to re-enter the market before the window closes on Friday, attention now turns to future transfer windows.

iNews reports a new centre-back and winger are a priority for the club in the coming windows with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams one of the names ‘under consideration’.