‘It’s the minimum’ - Newcastle United star delivers verdict ahead of Champions League return
Newcastle United v Liverpool: The Magpies host one of their main rivals for European football on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).
Newcastle United’s top-scorer last season, Callum Wilson, has delivered his verdict on the club’s expectations this season as they aim to balance Premier League and Champions League football. Eddie Howe’s side, who have started their league campaign with one win and one defeat, face Liverpool this weekend in what will be yet another major test of their credentials.
Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson revealed what Newcastle’s ‘minimum’ expectations must be this season and what he and his teammates are aiming to achieve this year.
Wilson said: “Internally we want to improve season on season. We got to Europe this year we’re going to get to experience that, play in that and when everyone gets a taste of that they’re going to want more of it. You’re not going to want to go back to a Saturday – Saturday 38-game season, you’re going to want to play them European games.
“So I feel that European football this season is a must, and it’s the minimum and then beyond that let everybody do the talking and let them place you where they want to place you in the league but ultimately for us internally as a squad, as a group, keep your feet on the ground.”
The Magpies will find out their opponents in the Champions League group stage on Thursday, August 31. Newcastle will be in Pot 4 of the draw and could face some of the continent’s biggest clubs in their first Champions League appearance in over two decades.