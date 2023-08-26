Newcastle United’s top-scorer last season, Callum Wilson, has delivered his verdict on the club’s expectations this season as they aim to balance Premier League and Champions League football. Eddie Howe’s side, who have started their league campaign with one win and one defeat, face Liverpool this weekend in what will be yet another major test of their credentials.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson revealed what Newcastle’s ‘minimum’ expectations must be this season and what he and his teammates are aiming to achieve this year.

Wilson said: “Internally we want to improve season on season. We got to Europe this year we’re going to get to experience that, play in that and when everyone gets a taste of that they’re going to want more of it. You’re not going to want to go back to a Saturday – Saturday 38-game season, you’re going to want to play them European games.

“So I feel that European football this season is a must, and it’s the minimum and then beyond that let everybody do the talking and let them place you where they want to place you in the league but ultimately for us internally as a squad, as a group, keep your feet on the ground.”