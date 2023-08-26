Lewis Hall’s move to St James’ Park was confirmed earlier this week and the defender will head straight into Eddie Howe’s first-team plans alongside fellow new signings Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento. It has been a very good transfer window thus far for Newcastle who have seemingly concluded all their incoming business.

When asked whether the club’s stance on incoming transfers had changed, Howe responded: “That’s still the case at the moment. Unless something happens to a couple of players in one position before the window shutting, then we won’t be adding to the squad.”

Tonali has started both of Newcastle’s Premier League games to date whilst Barnes and Livramento are still awaiting their first respective starts for their new club in what has been a busy window on Tyneside. Adding depth to the squad ahead of their Champions League return was vital this summer and the club have largely been able to do that.

One area they may be a little light in is in the heart of the defence with just Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles as options for the right centre-back spot. Fears this lack of depth may hamper the Magpies rose to the surface when Schar went down holding his shoulder just moments into Saturday’s game with Manchester City after a collision with Erling Haaland.

Fortunately, the Switzerland international was able to continue and put in a stellar performance against a fearsome City attacking line. Asked whether his side were a little short in defence if Schar and his deputy Lascelles were to pick up injuries, Howe responded:

“Of course. I think you’re always two injuries away, in any position, from difficulty. I think that’s just how it is.

“Fabby went down holding his shoulder and when any player goes down holding their shoulder you fear a dislocation, but thankfully he got up and carried on and I thought him and Sven [Botman] were magnificent last week.”