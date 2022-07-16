With Chelsea preparing to face Liga MX side Club America at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada this weekend, Broja was spotted wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

While the nature or severity of the injury is yet to be disclosed, any issue that would keep the Albanian forward out for the start of the season could scupper a potential summer move away.

Broja delayed joining up with Chelsea’s squad in the US amid transfer interest from the likes of West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle. The Magpies were keen to take the player on loan for the 2022-23 season but the player’s preference is to avoid another temporary switch having spent last season on loan at Southampton.

The 20-year-old is valued at around £30million and is viewed as an alternative to Hugo Ekitike, with the Reims forward set to join Paris Saint-Germain.