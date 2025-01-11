Newcastle United will do 'whatever it takes' to secure January deal - talks confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe claimed Newcastle United ‘will do whatever it takes’ to convince Martin Dubravka to stay at the club.

The goalkeeper has kept six clean sheets in eight appearances so far this season with Newcastle winning every match he’s featured in. But Dubravka is out of contract at the end of the season and has a lucrative offer on the table from Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab.

Newcastle and Howe want to keep the goalkeeper at the club beyond January but may need to convince him to stay.

The Magpies’ fine form, Dubravka’s place in the starting line-up and the potential of a Carabao Cup final in March are all incentives. But the potential return of Nick Pope from injury could see Dubravka drop to the substitutes bench once again.

When asked about a new deal for Dubravka, Howe said: “I'm not totally up to date with anything so I don't want to tell you any lies, but talks are definitely ongoing."

“I think [Newcastle’s form] will, of course [help convince Dubravka to stay]. The team is in a good moment and Martin is in a good moment.

“He will know he has been an important part of that. I don’t think there’s been any part of this that has been negative. The main focus is on Martin’s future.

“That is the area that we, as a football club, need to clear up, with just six months left on his contract. That will be the important thing for Martin.

“We will do whatever it takes!”