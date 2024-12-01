Newcastle United have opened to table for offers ahead of the January window.

Newcastle United’s wayward Premier League season continued after they were denied three points against Crystal Palace at the weekend. The relegation-threatened Eagles clawed a crucial point back with a stoppage time equaliser, hindering the Magpies’ attempts to climb the table.

Multiple transfer rumours have been swirling around Eddie Howe’s side in the lead-up to the new year. Newcastle will have the opportunity to bolster their squad options once the January window opens, while also considering those already on the books.

As things stand, the Magpies have a lengthy list of players whose contracts will expire next summer. They are also looking at others they could potentially cash in on once 2025 rolls in and Kieran Trippier is one of the main names being mentioned.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have opened themselves up to bids for the defender in the January transfer window. The news comes despite Howe himself revealing publicly that the club had no intention to sell the 34-year-old. The manager stressed earlier this year that Trippier remains ‘really valued’ at St James’ Park.

“The situation is business as usual, Tripps has trained really well this week. I'm surprised by a lot of the stories that have come out," Howe said back in August. “[He's] a valuable member of the squad. His professionalism has been first class.”

Despite the manager’s comments, agents have reportedly ‘been alerted’ to Trippier’s availability and the right-back ‘will be sold’ in January if the ‘right offer’ is put on the table. The former England international is out of contract in 2026 and is currently valued at €10 million (£8.3m) by Transfermarkt.

Trippier played a key role in Newcastle’s 2023/24 season, contributing ten assists in the Premier League. This time round though, he has struggled to establish a regular role under Howe. The defender has made just three league starts so far and has been left on the bench on three occasions.

The manager has preferred the choice of Tino Livramento at right-back so far this campaign, who hasn’t missed a match in any competition yet.

Before Newcastle can address the situation in January, they have seven games to go until the end of the year. With 19 points on the board meaning they are currently sat outside the top ten, Newcastle have another tough match ahead as they prepare to take on leaders Liverpool on Wednesday.