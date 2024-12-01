Eddie Howe has multiple injury concerns to deal with ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Liverpool.

Newcastle United suffered late heartbreak on Saturday afternoon when Daniel Munoz’s 94th minute goal rescued a point for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. It was a frustrating afternoon for Eddie Howe’s side who failed to register a single shot on target during the whole match.

To compound the misery, the Magpies lost Alexander Isak to injury in the first-half with Callum Wilson, who featured on the bench for a second match in a row, not deemed fit enough to replace the Swedish international at that point. Newcastle now face a nervous wait to see if Isak will be fit enough to feature on Wednesday night when they welcome Arne Slot’s Liverpool to St James’ Park.

Ahead of that match, here, we take a look at the latest Newcastle United injury news and the estimated return dates of those currently sidelined:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles suffered an ACL injury during Newcastle’s dramatic win over West Ham back in March and the club captain still has a few months left on his recovery and rehabilitation plan. It’s likely that Lascelles will be back in the new year. Estimated return date = February 2025

Sven Botman - ACL injury

Botman hasn’t been seen in action since March after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury. The Dutch international is slightly ahead of Lascelles in his recovery, but he is still not expected to make his return until the new year at the earliest with the club keen to ensure he is not rushed back into action too quickly. Estimated return date = January 2025

Emil Krafth - broken collarbone

Krafth missed the win over Nottingham Forest after breaking his collarbone, an injury that Howe revealed will rule him out for between six and eight weeks. Krafth is a dependable member of the squad and one that will be a big miss, particularly with the other injury issues the club currently have in defence. Estimated return date = January 2025

Alexander Isak - hip injury

Isak was substituted just 20 minutes into Newcastle United’s draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday. Howe admitted after the game that he was unsure on the severity of Isak’s injury, although it was enough to see him leave the field prematurely. With big games on the horizon, it’s hoped he won’t be out of action for too long. Estimated return date = unknown.

Joelinton - shoulder injury

Joelinton went down on a couple of occasions at Selhurst Park, nursing his shoulder in the process. The Brazilian was able to complete the full 90 minutes, though. Howe revealed post-match that this was a problem Joelinton had been suffering with prior to the match. Estimated return date = Liverpool (h) - 04/12/24

Dan Burn - ankle injury

Burn has played with an ankle injury for a while now, but Newcastle’s current injury woes in defence mean he will be required to persevere until they get a few more bodies back. Estimated return date = Liverpool (h) - 04/12/24