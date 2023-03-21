Newcastle United are spending the international break in Dubai after giving their Champions League hopes a huge boost last weekend.

Alexander Isak’s late goals in each half saw the Magpies come from behind to win 2-1 at Nottingham Forest on Friday night before top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur drew 3-3 with Southampton on Saturday.

They are just two points behind Spurs with two games in hand. There has been plenty of talk about the club’s summer business already, with the latest below...

Newcastle willing to meet Veiga release clause

The Magpies are “willing to pay” the £34m (€40m) release clause for Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga. The 20-year-old has nine goals and three assists in 44 appearances this season.

AS in Spain report the player is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs and Newcastle are in a strong position based on their willingness to pay his release clause.

However, Spanish outlet Cadena SER add, that the player will ask Real Madrid to match any offer from the Premier League as a move to the La Liga giants appears to be his preference.

Celta had aimed to tie Veiga down to a new contract with a higher release clause but that appears unlikely. If his current clause was met, he would become the club’s most expensive transfer.

Newcastle United ‘invite’ teenage star on trial

Newcastle have invited teenage striker Filip Skorb for a trial at the club amid interest from Rangers and Leeds United.

The Daily Record report the youngster from the Portobello Community Football Academy is set to feature for Rangers as a trialist this weekend.