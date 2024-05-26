Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Ryan Fraser is just one game from a Premier League return but he’s set to leave St James’ Park this summer.

Southampton take on Leeds United in the Championship play-off final later this afternoon with the winner set to return to the Premier League after just a one year absence. Leeds finished one place and three points above the Saints in the league table.

If Southampton are able to overcome Leeds at Wembley, then that may open the door for Ryan Fraser to make a permanent switch to St Mary’s after impressing whilst on-loan from Newcastle United. The 30-year-old has eight goals and three assists in all competitions this season and started their 3-1 play-off second-leg win over West Brom last weekend.

Fraser joined Southampton after falling down the pecking order and being frozen out of first-team matters on Tyneside by Eddie Howe. Fraser hasn’t featured for Newcastle since October 2022 and is expected to leave the club, either on a temporary or permanent basis this summer.

A win for Southampton today could usher in the funds for the Saints to sign the Scotland international when the window opens. Speaking about a potential permanent move for Fraser in winter, Russell Martin said: “Would I like to make it permanent? Yes. The chance of that happening I think, because of the finances involved, the timing and his situation, is low.

“I don’t know if it will be feasible right now but he just needs to keep doing what he is doing, he is in a really good place and enjoying it. We will see but I am pretty sure he would love to stay here beyond this season.”

Fraser has also previously revealed interest in moving to the south coast on a permanent transfer, revealing that he believes his time at Newcastle United is over: “I think my time at Newcastle is done now. I don’t think you get put out on loan if there is a chance of you going back. The second half of last season was tough as we have all seen.