England are in action at the Under-17’s European Championships - with Newcastle United representatives in the squad.

Newcastle United defender Leo Shahar played 90 minutes as England Under-17’s were defeated 4-1 by Portugal in their second match of the Under-17’s European Championships. England, who were drawn in a group alongside France, Spain and the aforementioned Portugal, currently sit second and have a do or die match against Spain to come to round-off their group stage campaign.

Shahar completed 90 minutes at right-back - as he did in their opener against France on Tuesday - but couldn’t help his side from slipping to a heavy defeat. The young Three Lions side were captained by Sunderland’s Chris Rigg, with former Magpies midfielder Ollie Harrison, who moved from Tyneside to Chelsea last summer, also starting for Greg Lincoln’s side at the Ammochostos Stadium in Cyprus.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for Rigg this summer with his future at Sunderland currently up in the air. The 16-year-old has enjoyed exposure in the first-team at the Stadium of Light and could be set for a breakthrough campaign next year if offered more minutes in the senior side. Manchester United have also been credited with a move for Rigg who made his senior debut for the Black Cats as a 15-year-old in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town.