Alan Shearer names 'exceptional' star as Newcastle United's player of the season

The United legend has given his taken on which Magpies star has caught his eye this season.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has revealed his choice for Magpies player of the season.

It has been a difficult season for Eddie Howe’s side as the United manager has been forced to contend with an ongoing battle with injuries that robbed him of the services of the likes of Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Joelinton for large parts of the campaign. There have been some notable highs for the St James Park faithful after they witnessed a memorable Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League victories against the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

There have, inevitably, also been some lows after a Chris Wood-inspired Nottingham Forest roared to a win at Gallowgate and United suffered demoralising away defeats at the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Luton Town. Sunday’s win at Brentford repaired some of the damage caused by Newcastle’s poor form on the road and ensured the Magpies will return to European competition in the Europa Conference League if Manchester City see off Manchester United in the FA Cup Final on Saturday.

With the season now consigned to the history books, United supporters have been discussing who their player of the season is on social media - and the club’s all-time record goalscorer has also had his say as he spoke alongside England legend Gary Lineker on ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast. Shearer has been wholesome in his praise of the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak throughout a challenging season, describing the latter as ‘an absolute nightmare’ for defenders after he hit the 20-goal mark last month.

He told BBC Sport: "He is just a constant threat all the time. His finishing is excellent and his penalty taking is as good as they come. He is confident and cool and believes in everything he is doing. We know that once he gets away over the top, he is going to cause you an absolute nightmare. His ability to link up and his understanding (is brilliant). Everything about his game is of the highest quality. He has scored 19 goals in 23 games - that is a very, very good record."

However, it is not Isak or Guimaraes that has been named as United’s best player of the season by the former England captain. Shearer pointed to the form of England Euro 2024 hopeful Anthony Gordon as the player that has caught his eye throughout the season - and Lineker also praised the Magpies forward after he scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

“I have to say that I think Anthony Gordon has been absolutely brilliant in his first proper season at Newcastle,” Lineker said on the latest episode of the popular podcast. Shearer replied: “He has been Newcastle’s best player this season!”

It is not the first time this season Shearer has praised the former Everton star after he lauded a performance in the stunning 4-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur last month.