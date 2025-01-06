Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Arsenal in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash but will be without two key players.

Both Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar will miss their trip to the Emirates Stadium through suspension after picking up bookings against Brentford last time out in this competition. The pair will be a huge miss for the Magpies at a stadium where they are without a win in their last 13 attempts - losing 12 of those in the process.

Here, we take a look at the latest Newcastle United injury and suspension news ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg with Arsenal and when those unavailable could be back in action:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles has been sidelined since March after picking up an ACL injury. He remains the club’s captain and a very important figure within the squad, despite his injury. Lascelles is slowly returning to fitness but remains a few weeks away from being available for selection. Estimated return date = Nottingham Forest (h) - 23/02/25

Sven Botman - fatigue

Botman played almost the full match against Spurs on Saturday on his first appearance for the first-team since last March. The Dutchman was withdrawn in the final stages of that match and Howe has admitted he was suffering a little bit of fatigue after that game. Estimated return date = Arsenal (a) - 07/01/25

Emil Krafth - broken collarbone

Krafth broke his collarbone in November and has been out of action ever since. He has returned to light training and could be available for selection in the not too distant future, although it’s likely he will have to build up his training and contact levels before he can return to first-team action. Estimated return date = AFC Bournemouth (h) - 18/01/25

Callum Wilson - hamstring injury

Wilson has suffered a fresh setback and will be out of action for the next couple of months. Wilson is likely to miss all of January with a return in February/March most likely for the striker. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Nick Pope - knee injury

Pope suffered a knee injury during their defeat to Brentford last month and has not been seen in action since. Howe has admitted that Pope’s injury is a ‘difficult’ one to put a timescale on. Howe said: “He’s doing okay.

“He was given a time frame initially where he got to rest and a couple of injections and his knee was feeling better. Quite when he’ll be fit is still a difficult one.” Estimated return date = AFC Bournemouth (h) - 18/01/25

Fabian Schar - suspended

Schar missed Saturday’s win over Spurs through suspension and will also miss the first-leg of their semi-final against Arsenal due to a separate Carabao Cup suspension. Estimated return date = Bromley (h) - 12/01/25

Bruno Guimaraes - suspended

Guimaraes was shown his second Carabao Cup yellow card of the season during the win over Brentford last month and will sit out the clash against Arsenal. Estimated return date = Bromley (h) - 12/01/25