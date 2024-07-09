Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United Women have announced the signing of goalkeeper Claudia Moan from local rivals Sunderland.

Moan will join Becky Langley’s side from local rivals Sunderland ahead of their first season in the Women’s Championship. Whilst on Wearside, Moane was named as Barclays Women’s Championship Player of the Season last year whilst also collecting the league’s Golden Glove award for keeping ten clean sheets.

Sunderland finished 3rd in the league last season - a finish that means they will face-off against Newcastle United in the forthcoming campaign. Speaking about switching Sunderland for Newcastle United, Moan said: "I am delighted to be joining Newcastle United, who have shown in the past two seasons that they are a very ambitious club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

"The set-up at the club is fantastic which is something I know will help me settle in very quickly. I will give everything I possibly can to the team and the fans, who I know give incredible support to the club. I can't wait to get started next week."

Langley added: "Claudia is a top goalkeeper and I worked with her previously when we won the league together at Northumbria University.

"Her stats from last season speak for themselves. The fact she won the Golden Glove and Player of the Season awards is absolutely fantastic when you look at the quality of players she was up against in that league. We're really excited to see her join the club."