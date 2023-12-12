Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United Women have been drawn away from home against Manchester United in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The clash will pit Becky Langley’s side against the side that finished 2nd in the Women’s Super League last season and a team that currently occupy fourth and with every chance of going one step further this season.

Newcastle defeated Stoke City 5-0 at the weekend at the Gateshead International Stadium to book their place in the Fourth Round. Two strikes apiece from Bridget Galloway and Anna Soulsby and a goal from Katie Barker sealed the win for the Magpies.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United, who have the ambition of becoming a WSL team in the future, will also benefit from an increased pot of prize money for qualifying for the Fourth Round. Their win over Stoke City meant the club pocketed £35,000 with a guaranteed £13,000 to come from their clash with Manchester United - even if they lose that game.