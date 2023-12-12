Newcastle United Women handed Man Utd cup clash and set to benefit from FA’s ‘landmark investment’
The tough cup draws keep coming for Newcastle United this season.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United Women have been drawn away from home against Manchester United in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The clash will pit Becky Langley’s side against the side that finished 2nd in the Women’s Super League last season and a team that currently occupy fourth and with every chance of going one step further this season.
Newcastle defeated Stoke City 5-0 at the weekend at the Gateshead International Stadium to book their place in the Fourth Round. Two strikes apiece from Bridget Galloway and Anna Soulsby and a goal from Katie Barker sealed the win for the Magpies.
Newcastle United, who have the ambition of becoming a WSL team in the future, will also benefit from an increased pot of prize money for qualifying for the Fourth Round. Their win over Stoke City meant the club pocketed £35,000 with a guaranteed £13,000 to come from their clash with Manchester United - even if they lose that game.
The authorities have announced what they have dubbed a ‘new landmark investment’ into the women's FA Cup which will see the total prize fund for the competition double in size. An additional investment of £3million has been approved by the FA's board, which brings the total prize fund for the competition to £6million. The new agreement means there was a significant increase in prize money for clubs competing from the third round proper onwards for the 2023-24 season. If Newcastle United are able to defeat Manchester United in the Fourth Round, they would stand to earn £54,000 with that figure increasing as the rounds progress.