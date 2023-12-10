Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United: The Magpies were handed a second defeat in three days as they were beaten by Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Gary Neville has slammed Cristian Romero after the Spurs defender escaped a second red card of the season for a foul on Callum Wilson. Romero caught the Magpies striker with his studs ten minutes from time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but was shown only a yellow by referee Chris Kavanagh.

Neville believes Romero, who was shown a red card during Spurs’ chaotic 4-1 defeat against Chelsea last month, ‘got away’ with the incident and that he could easily have been shown another red card. “He is crazy,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “He’s got away with it this time but one thing is for certain it’s something Spurs have got to do about it.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Debating the incident after the game alongside Jamie Redknapp, former Tottenham Hotspur defender Michael Dawson described the challenge as ‘stupid’. Dawson said: “I thought it was stupid, there was no need to make the challenge. You are 3-0 up at the time, you’re in cruise control and you’ve just come back from a suspension.

“There wasn’t any real needle in the game and he goes over the top. I think he’s very, very fortunate. There was no need to make that tackle.

“He plays on the edge and Gary said it on commentary that you can’t take that away from him, but that’s stupidity. If he had been sent off he would have been out for four games as he’s just come back from suspension. He’s such a good player but there’s no point if you’re going to be suspended all the time.”

Bruno Guimaraes’ reaction to the tackle saw him face possible repercussions from VAR for a potential headbutt, however, no action was taken against the Brazilian. Guimaraes was also involved in a fiery confrontation after Thursday’s defeat to Everton, one that saw him and his teammates react to Jordan Pickford after the full-time whistle was blown.

