The fallout from Newcastle United’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur is still ongoing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Guglielmo Vicario has posted a response to Callum Wilson’s post-match comments on Sunday evening. Wilson, who came onto the pitch with his side 3-0 down shortly after the hour mark, blasted the Spurs goalkeeper for a perceived ‘lack of respect’ at the end of the game, accusing him of ‘pulling faces’ after denying his goalbound header.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the aftermath of their 4-1 defeat, Wilson said: “There’s a way to win isn’t there? I think we seen it in the week when Everton were winning and Pickford was messing around. The goalkeeper [Vicario], when I went for a header, was there pulling faces. It’s just a lack of respect I thought. I’ve said my piece, we’re grown men and we will move on.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson’s comments have gained a great deal of traction on social media since Sunday and has led to Viacrio posting a response on Instagram. A story posted by Vicario showed Wilson and the keeper arguing with each other alongside a message from Vicario reading: ‘Respect is given… to everyone that respects me!’.

This reaction from Vicario comes after Spurs also aimed a cheeky dig at Wilson on social media after the game. In that, the official Tottenham Hotspur account posted a photo of Richarlison, who scored a brace on Sunday against the Magpies, with the caption ‘and I took that personally’.