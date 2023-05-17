Newcastle currently sit third in the table with three games remaining. They are level on points with Manchester United in fourth and a point ahead of Liverpool in fifth, who have played a game more.

The Magpies host Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Thursday night (7:30pm kick-off). A win would take Eddie Howe’s side four points clear of Liverpool with two games remaining, but anything less would put the pressure on significantly for the final two matches against Leicester City and Chelsea.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Thursday’s match is a ‘huge’ one for Newcastle.

“[Newcastle] have been one of the teams I’ve looked forward to watching, they’ve been outstanding,” Carragher said. “Even when they drop points it’s not necessarily they play badly they just drop points.

“But I think that Brighton game is absolutely huge and if they drop points in that I think there will be a big worry.”

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has also tipped Newcastle to drop out of the top four at the benefit of his old club and Liverpool. Manchester United face Bournemouth away and Chelsea and Fulham at home in their final three while Liverpool host Aston Villa before facing already relegated Southampton on the final day.

Neville said: “That’s not me being overconfident, but I think I’d be more comfortable if I was [Manchester] United than Newcastle looking at it with the games.“I’ve always expected Liverpool to go on this run and finish in top four. I actually thought Newcastle would drop off before this but they’ve been sensational.