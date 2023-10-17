Newcastle United yet to hold ‘concrete’ talks with target amid manager update

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are back in action this Saturday with a clash against Crystal Palace. They currently sit in 8th position in the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe’s side drew 2-2 away at West Ham in their last outing. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club.

Attacker latest

Newcastle have been linked with a swoop for Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe ahead of the January transfer window. The England international, who is 23-years-old, has seen his game time at the Emirates Stadium dry up under Mikel Arteta over recent times.

He has been on the books of the Gunners for his whole career to date but is facing an uncertain long-term future in London. In this latest update, reporter Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the situation, as per his CaughtOffside column: “Emile Smith Rowe – This is a name that keeps coming up, but again I’m not aware of any concrete talk at this stage with Newcastle, let’s see closer to the January window.

“As I always mentioned, Newcastle are not advancing on any signing now as it’s crucial for them to understand if they will be in UCL in the second part of the season before moving.”

Howe links

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a ‘serious candidate’ to become the next England manager when Gareth Southgate eventually leaves, according to a report by 90min. The former Bournemouth and Burnley manager has worked wonders at St James’ Park since taking over from Steve Bruce and is now being linked with the Three Lions.

