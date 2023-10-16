Ex-Newcastle United trio among favourites for international job - but former Celtic man leads the way
The Republic of Ireland were defeated by Greece in their last match - one that ended their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stephen Kenny’s side were defeated 2-0 by Greece on Friday to heap more pressure on the 52-year-old. The Republic of Ireland have won just one group game during their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and may part with manager Kenny once the qualifiers come to an end next month.
A whole host of names have been linked with being Kenny’s replacement with former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce chief among those linked with the post. Bruce has been out of work for over a year since leaving West Brom in October last year.
Although he had hinted that he may retire from management, Bruce has also recently been tipped to take charge at Gillingham, suggesting he may prolong his time in the game. Bruce was viewed as the favourite to take the Republic of Ireland job last month, however, a new candidate has emerged as Kenny’s replacement.
Paddy Power have made former Celtic boss Neil Lennon the new favourite to be Kenny’s successor with Bruce pushed out into second-favourite. Lennon most recently took charge of Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia, but left that role just-shy of a year ago.
Both Bruce and Lennon have lots of experience at club level, however, neither have taken charge of a national team during their respective careers in management. England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley has also been linked with the role.
Former Newcastle United duo Sam Allardyce and Chris Hughton have also been tipped as Kenny’s potential replacements whilst Roy Keane may also be considered should the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) look for alternatives.