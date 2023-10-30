Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 19-year-old has been a regular for Newcastle’s Under-21s side and made a first-team appearance in the 3-2 win at Gateshead in pre-season as a second half substitute.

But Miley is now facing a ‘little while’ without playing due to injury, as he confirmed in a social media post.

“Gutted to be out for a little while, but I’ll be back stronger,” the midfielder wrote on Twitter.

Miley has made 11 appearances for Newcastle’s second string side so far this season, including playing twice in the Papa John’s Trophy at Wrexham and Port Vale.

Miley’s younger brother Lewis became Newcastle’s youngest Premier League player as he came off the bench at Chelsea last season at just 17-years-old. The youngster then made his full competitive debut for The Magpies in a 1-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester City last month.

The siblings are both currently out for Newcastle with Lewis recovering from glandular fever.

The fitness issues extend into Newcastle’s first-team as well with Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Sven Botman, Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes all sidelined.