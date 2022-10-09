Newcastle United youngster hit by injury setback as ex-Sunderland man reveals praise for Eddie Howe

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Bent on Newcastle transformation

Darren Bent believes Eddie Howe deserves ‘huge credit’ for Newcastle United’s transformation since his appointment and has highlighted the fortunes of two players, one he describes as on a ‘different planet’ that summarise Howe’s impact at the club.

Lucas De Bolle in action for Newcastle United in the Papa John's Trophy (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Ben told TalkSport: “What he (Eddie Howe) has done for people like Joelinton, who was a centre-forward, they brought him in to score goals. But that wasn’t his game.

“They put him in central midfield and now he looks like a world-beater.

“Almiron, at the minute, he is on a different planet. His goal against Fulham, another one against Brentford. He has been phenomenal, so Eddie Howe, and his coaching staff, deserve huge credit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have taken 14 points from their opening nine games of the season, a points haul that took them until January and 21 games to surpass last campaign.

Lucas De Bolle setback

Newcastle United youngster Lucas De Bolle has had yet another setback on his recovery from concussion.

De Bolle moved on-loan to Hamilton in summer but has struggled for game time with his new club after suffering a concussion before moving north of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamilton boss John Rankin told the Daily Record: "Put the football to one side, he is a young kid first and foremost and the most important thing is his health is in the right way.

"His vision is a bit blurred and that becomes an issue for him. It's not a risk we are prepared to take.

"He spoke to me on Friday and he was desperate to be involved on Saturday but he was still getting symptoms so that is hugely disappointing.

"At the same time, I feel for the kid. He is desperate to prove himself and put himself on the footballing map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has ability, he's just not getting the luck at the moment and he's getting relapses of the symptoms he's had before so we need to be really careful with that.

"Lucas thought was there. He was involved in the game against Queen's Park, he went away with Scotland under-21s, everything was fine.