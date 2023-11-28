Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A late strike from Johnny Emerson saw Newcastle United Under-19s claim a 2-1 UEFA Youth League win at Paris Saint-Germain.

Scott Bailey gave Newcastle a 1-0 lead at the State Georges-Lefèvre at half-time before PSG's Senny Mayulu was shown a red card shortly after the break following a second bookable offence. Mahamadou Sangare levelled things up in the 85th minute for the hosts before Emerson snatched a late winner three minutes later.

That marked Newcastle's first-ever win in the UEFA Youth League. The Young Magpies were already out of the competition before the start of the match having lost 4-0 at AC Milan, 1-0 against PSG in the reverse fixture and losing 2-1 and drawing 2-2 against Borussia Dortmund's Under-19s side. Newcastle Under-19s round-off their UEFA Youth League campaign against their AC Milan counterparts next month.

Following the result, Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi tweeted: What a result!! Amazing performance by our academy lads."

Later on Tuesday, Newcastle's first-team face Paris Saint-Germain in a crucial Champions League group stage match. The Magpies face PSG needing a result in order to remain in the competition.

Newcastle beat PSG 4-1 in the reverse fixture at St James' Park last month but head into the match with just 14 senior first-team players amid an injury crisis.

Newcastle United Under-19s: Adrian Janusz, Leo Shahar, Cathal Heffernan (c), Charlie McArthur, Dylan Charlton, Scott Bailey, Ellis Stanton (Kyle Crossley 84), Travis Hernes, Johnny Emerson, Trevan Sanusi, Josh Donaldson (Joe Brayson 90).