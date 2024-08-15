Newcastle have less than three weeks to complete their summer transfer business. | Getty Images

Newcastle United fans will be keen to see more business in the coming weeks in what has so far been a fairly subdued transfer window

Newcastle United are preparing to kick off the 2024/25 season against Southampton and it's fair to say that so far it has been a summer of upheaval.

Headlines have been made around changes in the boardroom, a replacement for sporting director Dan Ashworth and plenty of angst surrounding Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR). However, that sense of a transition is yet to fully make its way down to the pitch as the Magpies target a return to Europe. So far, Eddie Howe has added just five first team additions to the ranks along with a handful of academy arrivals.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

There has also been a total of seven first team departures so far this summer, including five who were released at the end of last season and two that were sold for sizable fees to Premier League rivals. Newcastle are running out of time to get deals done before the end of the transfer window and it is likely that fans see a very similar team to last season when the Magpies take on Southampton in their St James’ Park curtain raiser.

But when does the summer transfer window close and are Newcastle in better shape for this season than last year? Here’s all you need to know.

When does the summer transfer window close?

Newcastle United have less than three weeks to finalise their summer transfer business, with the Premier League window officially closing on Friday 30 August at 11pm UK time.

Who have Newcastle signed this summer?

Lewis Hall - £28m from Chelsea: Newcastle kicked off the window by making Hall’s loan move from Chelsea permanent after a string of promising performances at the end of last season.

The 19-year-old played 21 times across all competitions and initially struggled for first team minutes on Tyneside. However, in the final months of the season he proved his worth as an attacking full back and this was epitomised best by an incredible long range goal against Manchester United. Hall has been given plenty of minutes in pre-season and is expected to emerge as the first choice left back this term.

Odysseas Vlachodimos - undisclosed from Nottingham Forest: Greece international Vlachodimos arrives from Nottingham Forest to provide further competition for Nick Pope amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Martin Dubravka. Vlachodimos won two Portuguese titles with Benfica and gained Champions League experience but struggled at times for Forest in his five appearances.

William Osula - £10m to £15m from Sheffield United: Danish youngster Osula arrives to provide competition to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson in attack.The 21-year-old failed to score in 21 appearances last season but is tipped to have a big career after thriving at academy level.

Lloyd Kelly - free agent from Bournemouth: Kelly has been reunited with former manager Eddie Howe at St James’ Park. The 25-year-old, who is renowned for his versatility, played 131 matches in five seasons for the Cherries.

John Ruddy - free transfer from Birmingham City: 37-year-old Ruddy joins Newcastle’s long-list of goalkeepers after leaving Birmingham on a free transfer. The one-time England international has played for the likes of Wolves and Norwich City at this level in the past.

Newcastle’s academy signings

Rory Finneran - undisclosed from Blackburn Rovers: Republic of Ireland U17 captain Finneran arrives with huge potential having become Blackburn’s youngest appearance holder last season.

Miodrag Pivaš - undisclosed from FK Jedinstvo Ub: 19-year-old defender Pivas has been added to Newcastle’s list of defensive options after an impressive season in the Serbian league.

Who have Newcastle sold this summer?

Yankuba Minteh - £30m to Brighton: Exciting winger Minteh leaves Newcastle after an impressive loan spell at Feyenoord last season in an effort to alleviate any PSR concerns.

Elliot Anderson: £35m to Nottingham Forest - Newcastle academy graduate Anderson was sold to Nottingham Forest in another deal to alleviate PSR concerns. He made a total of 44 Premier League appearances for his boyhood club.

Paul Dummett - released: Dummett was released at the end of last season after a 24-year association with the club.

Matt Ritchie - released: Ritchie has returned to boyhood club Portsmouth after an excellent eight-year stint in the North East.

Kell Watts - released: Newcastle academy graduate Watts starts next season with Cambridge United in League One.

Jeff Hendrick - released: 79-time Republic of Ireland international Hendrick was released after four-years at Newcastle. He failed to make an appearance under Eddie Howe.

Loris Karius - released: Former back-up goalkeeper Loris Karius is on the look out for a new club and was released at the end of last season.