Newcastle United's all-time Premier League record compared to Sunderland, Liverpool, Everton, Aston Villa and more

By Mark Carruthers
Published 1st Jun 2024, 17:00 BST

Where do Newcastle United sit in an all-time Premier League table?

Last month marked the thirtieth anniversary of the end of Newcastle United’s first season as a Premier League club.

After romping to the Division One (now called The Championship) title, Kevin Keegan’s Magpies went on to forge a reputation as the Premier League’s ‘Entertainers’ and ended the campaign in third place in the table, securing a place in the following season’s UEFA Cup.

Since that exciting maiden venture into the new look league, when the likes of Peter Beardsley and Andy Cole were in stunning form, Newcastle have spent just two years outside of the top tier and have created some lifelong memories for supporters during the last three decades.

With Eddie Howe’s current crop of Magpies looking to re-establish United at the top end of the league on a regular basis, we take a look back at where Newcastle sit in a table based on Premier League results since the opening day of the 1992/93 season.

Total Premier League points: 26

1. 51st: Luton Town

Total Premier League points: 26 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Total Premier League points: 30

2. 50: Swindon Town

Total Premier League points: 30

Photo Sales
Total Premier League points: 35

3. 49th: Barnsley

Total Premier League points: 35

Photo Sales
Total Premier League points: 39

4. 48th: Blackpool

Total Premier League points: 39 Photo: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.