Last month marked the thirtieth anniversary of the end of Newcastle United’s first season as a Premier League club.

After romping to the Division One (now called The Championship) title, Kevin Keegan’s Magpies went on to forge a reputation as the Premier League’s ‘Entertainers’ and ended the campaign in third place in the table, securing a place in the following season’s UEFA Cup.

Since that exciting maiden venture into the new look league, when the likes of Peter Beardsley and Andy Cole were in stunning form, Newcastle have spent just two years outside of the top tier and have created some lifelong memories for supporters during the last three decades.

With Eddie Howe’s current crop of Magpies looking to re-establish United at the top end of the league on a regular basis, we take a look back at where Newcastle sit in a table based on Premier League results since the opening day of the 1992/93 season.