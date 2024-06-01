Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England will be playing at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park on Monday as they warm up for Euro 2024.

England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has made a surprising claim about Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

The former Sunderland goalkeeper is often on the receiving end of abuse from Newcastle supporters whenever he visits the stadium at club level. While it remains to be seen whether that will change on Monday, June 3 as England take on Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park (7:45pm kick-off), Pickford has made a small attempt to win over the Newcastle fans ahead of the match.

When asked the best atmosphere he had played in, Pickford told Channel 4: “I know I get a lot of stick at St James' Park! But I know the atmosphere is always rocking.”

Pickford’s former Everton team-mate Anthony Gordon - who is now at Newcastle - gave a somewhat controversial response given his Goodison Park connections.

“Other than St James' it's Anfield, by far,” Gordon said. “I think because I'm from the city [Liverpool], I grew up watching it but I think before the game when they [the fans] sing You'll Never Walk Alone, it's top level.”

Despite missing Newcastle’s final match of the 2023-24 season at Brentford due to injury, Gordon is pushing to be fit enough to head to the European Championships in Germany with England.

The 23-year-old was called-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad for the first time back in March and earned his first two caps. He has since been named in the provisional England squad ahead of the tournament and could feature at St James’ Park on Monday night.