Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon issues five-word message to fans

Anthony Gordon's determined to go all the way with England's Under-21s – before returning to Newcastle United.

Gordon scored the only goal of the game against Portugal on Sunday night to book Lee Carsley's side a place in the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship.

England will face Israel – who they beat 2-0 last week – in their semi-final tomorrow night.

Gordon posted a short message on Twitter after the win over Portugal in Kutaisi, Georgia.

"We’re not done yet," tweeted the 22-year-old, who has scored three goals from his last four starts for club and country.

Reflecting on his latest stint up front, Gordon said: "You’re going to get chances and it’s up to me to finish them. You're going to get chances, and it's up to me to finish them

“I probably should have had one or two more, which I’m a bit gutted about.