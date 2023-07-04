News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon issues five-word message to fans

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 4th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 07:07 BST

Anthony Gordon's determined to go all the way with England's Under-21s – before returning to Newcastle United.

Gordon scored the only goal of the game against Portugal on Sunday night to book Lee Carsley's side a place in the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship.

England will face Israel – who they beat 2-0 last week – in their semi-final tomorrow night.

Gordon posted a short message on Twitter after the win over Portugal in Kutaisi, Georgia.

"We’re not done yet," tweeted the 22-year-old, who has scored three goals from his last four starts for club and country.

Middle man

"Multi-functional" Gordon has been used through a middle by Carsley at the tournament.

Reflecting on his latest stint up front, Gordon said: "You’re going to get chances and it’s up to me to finish them. You're going to get chances, and it's up to me to finish them

“I probably should have had one or two more, which I’m a bit gutted about.

“I’m extremely tired but happy for the win, happy for the character we showed as a team, the way we dug in."

