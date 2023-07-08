News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon makes history with England's Under-21s – and nets top award

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon has made history with England's Under-21 side.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 8th Jul 2023, 19:14 BST- 1 min read

Anthony Gordon has helped England win the European Under-21 Championship.

Lee Carsley's side beat Spain 1-0 in Batumi, Georgia, today thanks to a goal from Curtis Jones to lift the prestigious trophy.

James Trafford saved an injury-time penalty from Abel Ruiz in a dramatic end to the game.

And Gordon, signed by Newcastle from Everton in January, was named as the Player of the Tournament in recognition of his contribution.

It is the first time England have won the trophy since 1984.

Carsley's side – who won all of their six games – became the first team in the tournament's history not to concede a goal.

Gordon was fielded through the middle by Carsley.

The 22-year-old winger – who scored two goals in the tournament – will report back to United for pre-season training later this month after taking a short break.

