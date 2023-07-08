Anthony Gordon has helped England win the European Under-21 Championship.

Lee Carsley's side beat Spain 1-0 in Batumi, Georgia, today thanks to a goal from Curtis Jones to lift the prestigious trophy.

James Trafford saved an injury-time penalty from Abel Ruiz in a dramatic end to the game.

And Gordon, signed by Newcastle from Everton in January, was named as the Player of the Tournament in recognition of his contribution.

It is the first time England have won the trophy since 1984.

Carsley's side – who won all of their six games – became the first team in the tournament's history not to concede a goal.

Middle man

Gordon was fielded through the middle by Carsley.

