Newcastle United fans learn Premier League TV picks – including shock kick-off time

Newcastle United's first six Premier League games will be screened live.

The Premier League has revealed the TV picks for next month and September.

And fixtures against Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Sheffield United have all been chosen along with the season-opener against Aston Villa on August 12, which had already been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports (5.30pm kick-off).

The fixture away to champions Manchester City on Saturday, August 19 with a late kick-off at 8pm so it can be screened by TNT, formerly BT Sport.

Newcastle's home game against Liverpool has been put back to Sunday, August 27 so it can be shown by Sky (4.30pm), and the club's away game against Brighton and Hove Albion will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday, September 2.

The Brentford home game has been moved to Sunday, September 17 so it can be shown by Sky (4.30pm). It could be moved again depending on the Champions League schedule.

Finally, the away fixture against Sheffield United will now be played on Sunday, September 24 (4.30pm).

TV windfall

Newcastle were heavily featured on TV last season, when the club finished fourth and qualified for the Champions League.