Eddie Howe’s set to welcome his Newcastle United players back for the start of pre-season.

The first group will return to the club's training ground this weekend ahead of the new season. Those players who have played international football this summer will report back later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, three senior players won’t be with the main group as preparations start for the 2023/24 campaign.

Ryan Fraser will again train with the Under-21s, having been told earlier this year that he did not have a future at the club.

And Howe revealed in May that midfielders Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick, back from loans at Norwich City and Reading respectively, would also train separately as they wait on moves away from Newcastle.

“I had those conversations with those players last year, where they trained separately from the group,” said United's head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was only so I could control the numbers that I was working with, and maintain the focus of the players that were going to be part of our season.

“I don’t anticipate that changing, to be honest. Those lads have done very well, and they’ve been great lads and servants to the football club over many seasons.

"We certainly respect them, but sometimes you have to make a clear break, and focus on the players that are going to be part of our season next year.”

Hayden, 28, and Hendrick, 31, are under contract until 2026 and 2024 respectively.

Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser was frozen out by Eddie Howe last season. (Pic: Getty Images)

No future at club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser – who has two years left on his contract – was separated from the main group early this year.

Speaking on March 3, Howe said: “Ryan’s training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”

Asked if the 29-year-old winger had a future at the club, Howe added: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer, because I’d never put a firm decision on that, because life and football can change quickly.

"But, I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t.”

Fraser joined after leaving Bournemouth, where he also played under Howe, as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, out-of-contract duo Paul Dummett and Loris Karius have been offered new deals.