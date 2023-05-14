An eventful afternoon of football saw Leeds take the lead through Luke Ayling, have a Patrick Bamford penalty saved by Nick Pope before two Callum Wilson penalties put Newcastle 2-1 up heading into the closing stages of the game. But Leeds drew level through Rasmus Kristensen’s deflected strike before Junior Firpo was sent off for the hosts in stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw keeps Leeds in the relegation zone while Newcastle remain third heading into their final three matches of the 2022-23 campaign.

Following the match, our Newcastle writer Dominic Scurr said (watch full video analysis above): “A frustrating afternoon at times for both sides. Low on quality, very scrappy, a lot of fouls but ultimately an entertaining game.

“It felt like a ‘relegation battle’ game which is probably the last thing Newcastle want to hear when they’re competing for Champions League football but they probably got drawn into that style with the atmosphere and tension.

“It’s one clean sheet in 17 now. Newcastle a couple of months ago looked impenetrable at the back now it’s got to the stage where every time a team goes forward with a bit of momentum, a bit of pace and gets balls into the box, they’re posing a threat and causing Newcastle all sorts of problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think any of the back four had a particularly good game. Nick Pope obviously saving the penalty played an important role.

“Sean Longstaff’s absence in the midfield is telling once again because there’s a lack of energy at times and we’re relying on Bruno [Guimaraes] finding the killer pass which he’s not quite doing at the moment.

“Ultimately Newcastle have played a team second bottom in the Premier League and it’s a game a few weeks ago they probably would have won three or 4-1 but they just let it get away from them and let Leeds get back into it - but it could have been worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A point could be crucial for Leeds in the battle against relegation and although it feels like two points dropped for Newcastle, it still could be crucial in the battle for Champions League football.

“It’s still in their hands and they’re guaranteed to stay third before they play Brighton. In a lot of ways it could be a good point but we will wait and see where things lie at the end of the season.