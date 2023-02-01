Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes to miss West Ham United, Liverpool and Bournemouth games in 'huge blow'

The midfielder was sent off for an 82nd-minute challenge on Sam Edozie following a VAR check during the club’s 2-1 semi-final second leg win over Southampton. Eddie Howe’s team progressed to to the final at Wembley after winning 3-1 on aggregate.

Guimaraes will miss the club’s Premier League games against West Ham United, Bournemouth and Liverpool.

Eddie Howe labelled the loss of Guimaraes to suspension as a “huge blow” to the third-placed club, which yesterday sold midfielder Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest.

"It's a huge blow, and it will take time to sink in for me,” said United’s head coach. “He's a big player but it offers an opportunity for another player."

On the challenge, Howe said: “When the tackle happened, I thought it was a normal tackle, slightly mistimed. Then you see the slow-motion replay back, and it doesn't look great, but, I think, it doesn’t take into account the speed of which that moment is happening.

"So there’s no intent, absolutely zero intent. I thought the red card was harsh, but it's happened – and we have to deal with it.”

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes leaves the pitch after his dismissal.

Guimaraes, signed a year ago from Olympique Lyonnais, reacted to the club’s first Wembley visit since 1999 – and the first red card of his career – after the game.

The 25-year-old tweeted: “Huge happiness to be in my first final with this shirt.

"Every day I'm sure I made the best decision coming here. First year and first final. Sad for the red card, the first in my career, but these are situations that occur during games. Thanks for the support. Wembley, here we go.”

Alexander Isak was forced off after taking a ball to the head, and the striker could also miss the West Ham game because of concussions protocols.