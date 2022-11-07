Newcastle United's Callum Wilson posts illness update after Southampton win
Callum Wilson has pledged to be ready to “go again” this week – after being forced off against Southampton.
The Newcastle United striker was taken off during yesterday’s 4-1 win at the St Mary’s Stadium because of illness. Wilson, looking to make England’s World Cup squad this week, had been laid low ahead of the game, but had recovered enough to line up against Southampton.
Wilson tweeted: “Fun in the Sun Another W on the road! Annoying illness got the better of me in the end but we rest up and go again next week.”
Eddie Howe withdrew Wilson at the break. United’s head coach said: "With Callum, he was unwell in the week, declared himself fit to play today. Felt a little bit light-headed at half-time. I think he’s fine physically, he was just suffering with a bit of illness, so we withdrew him.”
The Southampton result moved Newcastle up to third place in the Premier League.