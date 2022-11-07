Newcastle United's Callum Wilson posts illness update after Southampton win

Wilson tweeted: “Fun in the Sun Another W on the road! Annoying illness got the better of me in the end but we rest up and go again next week.”

Eddie Howe withdrew Wilson at the break. United’s head coach said: "With Callum, he was unwell in the week, declared himself fit to play today. Felt a little bit light-headed at half-time. I think he’s fine physically, he was just suffering with a bit of illness, so we withdrew him.”

The Southampton result moved Newcastle up to third place in the Premier League.