Newcastle United's Callum Wilson reveals why Alan Shearer texted him before England call-up

Shearer was concerned after Wilson missed last week’s Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace ahead of last Thursday’s squad announcement.

The striker had missed the game with a Covid-19 infection, but had recovered in time to be named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man group along with club-mates Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope.

Asked if Shearer had been in touch, Wilson said: “Yeah, he has. He got in touch as well when I didn’t play the cup game, because I had Covid. He got in touch making sure I was OK!

"Alan’s a big fan of Newcastle and myself. Delighted, obviously, for the message. I’ve not go round to messaging everyone back.”

Wilson hadn’t had a call-up since joining Newcastle in the summer of 2020 – his previous call-up had come more than three years ago – but the 30-year-old quickly settled back into the squad.

“It’s amazing,” said Wilson. “You meet up with the boys, and it’s like you never left. Three years gone so quick. So many familiar faces still here.

England's Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson during a training session in Qatar.

"Everyone’s so happy for me to be back again, and I’m just buzzing to be here and add my attitudes and strengths to the squad.”

Wilson always believed that he would return to the England squad.

Asked if he thought he’d eventually earn a recall, Wilson told BBC Sport: “Yeah, 100%. I think, for me, I got into the squad after the last World Cup, and the Euros, unfortunately, I didn’t get to be part of, but it just built more hunger for myself.

"That has led to me getting here. It only comes from hard work, self belief and having a goal your striving towards.”

Wilson has had to overcome a series of injuries in his career.

“Ten years ago, playing in non-league, on loan at Kettering, two ACL injuries, an Achilles injury within that,” said Wilson. “So there’s been ups and downs, but to get to where you want to get to in life, it’s never a straight road.