Manchester United’s Scott McTominay has emerged as one of their prime targets to fill the no.6 role as Eddie Howe looks for ways to improve his squad over the summer. Players like Ruben Neves and Joao Palhinha have also emerged as potential options for the Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another name that has been continually linked with a move to St James’s Park is Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse. A dead-ball specialist, Ward-Prowse has shone whilst at St Mary’s and has attracted attention from across the Premier League as the Saints struggle near the wrong end of the table.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the midfielder, whilst Football Insider report that Newcastle have ‘scouted’ him over recent weeks ahead of a potential move. Ward-Prowse has reportedly been valued at £40million - a valuation that could significantly reduce should the Saints fail to beat the drop this season.