Newcastle United youngster selected for cup final as Hamilton face Raith Rovers
The Scottish Challenge Cup Final has more than a sprinkling of Newcastle United in it.
Hamilton Academicals face Raith Rovers at the Falkirk Community Stadium in the Scottish Challenge Cup Final on Sunday afternoon. Hamilton sit rock-bottom of the Championship table, 13 points below their opponents.
Newcastle United’s interest in proceedings comes in the form of loanees Dylan Stephenson and Lucas De Bolle. Whilst Stephenson has to settle for a place on the bench, De Bolle will get the opportunity to impress from the off.
After a concussion injury hampered the beginning of his time in Scotland, De Bolle has become a regular feature under John Rankin and netted his first league goal for the club in a win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle last month. Stephenson meanwhile, who followed De Bolle north of the border in January, scored on his debut against Partick Thistle, his only strike for Hamilton since moving to the club.