Newcastle United’s interest in proceedings comes in the form of loanees Dylan Stephenson and Lucas De Bolle . Whilst Stephenson has to settle for a place on the bench, De Bolle will get the opportunity to impress from the off.

After a concussion injury hampered the beginning of his time in Scotland, De Bolle has become a regular feature under John Rankin and netted his first league goal for the club in a win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle last month. Stephenson meanwhile, who followed De Bolle north of the border in January, scored on his debut against Partick Thistle, his only strike for Hamilton since moving to the club.