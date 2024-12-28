Newcastle United's Champions League hopes rated ahead of Man Utd and Spurs clashes

Newcastle United are in confident mood as they prepare to visit an out-of-form Manchester United side on Monday evening.

Eddie Howe’s men have gained some serious momentum ahead of the trip to Old Trafford after gaining maximum points from their last three Premier League games and progressing into the Carabao Cup semi-final with a dominant display against Brentford.

The Magpies attacking threat has really clicked into gear over that time as the likes of Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Jacob Murphy have helped their side hit the net on 14 occasions and there has been a marked improvement in defence too as United have conceded just once in those quartet of games.

Should Newcastle claim an all-too-rare win at Old Trafford on Monday night, they will only enhance their status as a genuine contender for a place in next season’s Champions League and will send themselves into the new year on another high.

But what are the Magpies chances of making a return to European football’s elite club competition?