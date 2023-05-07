Sean Longstaff is set to see a specialist after being ruled out of this afternoon's home game against Arsenal.

The Newcastle United midfielder suffered a foot injury in last week's 4-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

And Longstaff's problem is a "concern" for Howe ahead of the third-placed club's remaining games.

United's head coach told Sky Sports: “We thought he would be back this week, but he’s felt a bit of pain in his foot. We still don’t think there’s a huge problem, but it’s concerning. I think he’s going to see a specialist next week.”