News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
2 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
3 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
6 hours ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Eddie Howe issues update on 'concerning' Newcastle United injury – player sent to specialist

Eddie Howe has spoken about the injury which has kept Sean Longstaff out for a second successive game.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 7th May 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 16:35 BST

Sean Longstaff is set to see a specialist after being ruled out of this afternoon's home game against Arsenal.

The Newcastle United midfielder suffered a foot injury in last week's 4-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Longstaff's problem is a "concern" for Howe ahead of the third-placed club's remaining games.

Most Popular

United's head coach told Sky Sports: “We thought he would be back this week, but he’s felt a bit of pain in his foot. We still don’t think there’s a huge problem, but it’s concerning. I think he’s going to see a specialist next week.”

Longstaff, 25, had featured in every Premier League game this season until the problem forced him to miss last weekend's 3-1 win over Southampton.

Related topics:Sean Longstaff