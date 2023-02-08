Gordon then made his Newcastle debut as a substitute at the weekend, replacing Allan Saint-Maximin for the final 20 minutes of their draw with West Ham. The 21-year-old impressed during his time on the pitch, exciting supporters with some lightning quick runs and link-up play with his new teammates.

Former Magpies winger John Barnes believes that signing Gordon was a ‘clever’ move by his former club and backs Gordon to impress at St James’s Park.

Anthony Gordon made his Newcastle United debut against West Ham on Saturday evening (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Barnes told BonusCodeBets: “Newcastle needed a bigger squad, so that was why they signed him. He is a very good young English player and he brings a lot of energy and dynamism.”

“I don't think he will walk straight into the starting lineup but it's a very good deal for Newcastle. Everton asked for a lot more money last summer, so I think that it was a clever decision by Newcastle to wait a bit.”

Gordon has himself admitted he felt the pressure of making the move to the Magpies and aims to repay the faith shown in him following a ‘risky’ transfer from Newcastle.

“Dan [Ashworth], the manager and the owners have fought hard to get me here which shows they trust me to help the club move forward,” Gordon said.