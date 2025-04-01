Newcastle United's divisive Bruno Guimaraes decision given seal of approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A big decision made by Newcastle United at the start of the season has been vindicated in recent weeks.

Ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Newcastle appointed Bruno Guimaraes as the club’s new captain. Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out for the past 12 months with an ACL injury, allowing the Brazilian to step up and take the armband.

Kieran Trippier, who had previously worn the armband in Lascelles' absence, remained vice-captain behind Guimaraes.

And in Guimaraes’ first season as captain, he led the team to Carabao Cup success and ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought in the process. The midfielder, along with Trippier and Lascelles, lifted the Carabao Cup together at Wembley Stadium and once again on the Town Moor on Saturday.

Newcastle United ‘game-changing’ role for Bruno Guimaraes

There had been question marks over Guimaraes’ captaincy at the start of the season as he and Newcastle struggled to maintain a consistent run of form.

But the midfielder’s performance in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal and indeed the final against Liverpool were key in bringing the trophy back to Newcastle.

“There will always be debate when you make decisions at a club like Newcastle,” Howe said. “But I think Bruno has really grown into the [captain] role.

“It’s very difficult to suddenly adapt to the captaincy if it’s new to you. It’s a game-changer. I found that when I was a player.

“You go from being very selfish and thinking of yourself to thinking of the group. It is a different mindset totally. He has really taken from the experiences he’s had and is now speaking really well.

“He’s always been a good role model, he trains really well and is the ultimate professional. He doesn’t drink, he is football-obsessed and the other players see this.

“But we have many good leaders. I said this when I made the decision, you are not focusing on one leader of the group. Jamaal is a brilliant leader, even though he’s not fit.

“Dan Burn is an outstanding leader in many different ways. Kieran has been captain this season as well and is an outstanding leader in his own right. That’s why we’ve been able to win the competition that we have, because we don’t just have one guy who is doing it all.”

Bruno Guimaraes reflects on Newcastle United captaincy

Straight after Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win, Guimaraes said: “My first year as captain of this club and it's one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

“[Newcastle] is my second home. We are making history. Someday when I leave this club, I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to Shearer. He texted me before the game. I'm so emotional.”

Following the trophy parade in Newcastle on Saturday, Guimaraes added: “Since my first interview in the club, I said I want to put my name in the club's history and that's it.

“I did this, but like I said, it's just the first step. When you taste one, you just want more. But for now, we just celebrate today and tomorrow I will have to start to think about our game in the Premier League [v Brentford].”

Newcastle return to Premier League action against Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday (7:45pm kick-off) as they look to add to their Carabao Cup success by securing Champions League qualification with 10 games left to play.