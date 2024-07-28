Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Time may not look back too fondly on Newcastle United’s 2023 summer transfer window - but two of those deals completed one year ago could save the club fortunes this summer.

Injury issues and unforeseen suspensions mean Newcastle United barely benefitted from last summer’s transfer window. Their two marquee signings in the summer, Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali, made just 34 appearances in all competitions between them throughout the campaign.

Both players may have a good year this season, Barnes has certainly shown in glimpses what he is capable of in-front of goal. However, the pair will have something to prove after a disappointing first campaign on Tyneside.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle’s other two senior signings last summer saw them bring in Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall from Southampton and Chelsea respectively. Livramento signed on a permanent basis for an initial £32m, whilst Lewis Hall joined on-loan before having his permanent move confirmed earlier this summer for a £28m fee.

Both had to bide their time before being named in Eddie Howe’s first-team, but have now solidified themselves as regulars in that team and it will be a surprise to see either of them dislodged when the teams are announced for the clash against Southampton on August 17. Hall in particular has impressed in recent times and a very good display against Hull City on Saturday, even in a makeshift midfield position, and has looked like the £28m player many fans thought they had signed from Stamford Bridge.

Full-back may not be the most glamorous position on the pitch, but in the modern game it is becoming an increasingly important area and in Livramento and Hall, the Magpies have two very good options not just for now, but for many years to come. With Kieran Trippier turning 34 in September, the club would have needed to future proof that position this summer, had it not been for the emergence of Livramento.

Similarly on the other side of defence. Dan Burn has played as a makeshift left-back in recent times, but has looked more comfortable recently in the middle of defence. Hall solves that particular headache and allows Burn to play alongside Fabian Schar in the heart of the back four, someone he has developed a good partnership with during their time at the club.