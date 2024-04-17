Newcastle United’s push for an immediate return to European competition received a significant boost over the weekend.
Eddie Howe’s men kicked off the Premier League fixtures with a dominant display against Champions League chasing Tottenham Hotspur as an Alexander Isak brace and a goal apiece from Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar helped the Magpies to a 4-0 win over Ange Postecoglou’s side.
Just hours later, European rivals Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and West Ham United saw their top seven hopes hit when they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Fulham on Sunday afternoon.
With memories of this season’s Champions League adventure and visits to Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain still fresh in the mind, Newcastle supporters are keen to get their passports out once again and experience more memorable away days in Europe. But where are Howe’s side predicted to finish in this season’s Premier League table? We take a look at a predicted table put together by FootballWP.