Newcastle United’s push for an immediate return to European competition received a significant boost over the weekend.

Eddie Howe’s men kicked off the Premier League fixtures with a dominant display against Champions League chasing Tottenham Hotspur as an Alexander Isak brace and a goal apiece from Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar helped the Magpies to a 4-0 win over Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Just hours later, European rivals Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth and West Ham United saw their top seven hopes hit when they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Fulham on Sunday afternoon.