Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton signed a new four-year contract at the club last week.

The 27-year-old is currently out recovering from a thigh injury but is fighting to be back available before the end of the season. The Brazilian’s new deal ends speculation regarding a potential transfer exit in the summer.

Following the announcement of Joelinton’s new contract, Newcastle posted a video titled ‘A Day In The Life of Joelinton’ which provided behind-the-scenes access to the player’s first day at the training ground after committing his future to the club.

The cameras captured Joelinton driving to the training ground, meeting team-mate in the cafeteria, training alongside Miguel Almiron and conducting media duties. As the player prepared to start his interview, Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall popped up to have a quick word.

"Signed a new contract have we?” Tindall smiled. “He's signed his new contract, he just rocks in here like he owns the club now, look. Love it, you.”

Later in the video, Tindall was seen in conversation with Newcastle physio Daniel Marti as Joelinton walked past ahead of training.

The Newcastle assistant pointed to Joelinton and said: “First signing of the summer look, first signing of the summer!”

Tying Joelinton down to a new long-term deal was viewed as Newcastle’s top priority heading into the summer transfer window. But head coach Eddie Howe has admitted the new deal will have a knock-on impact on the club’s summer business.

"Of course, something like this will have ramifications,” Howe said. “You're potentially lifting wages, and that has an impact on your Financial Fair Play sheet.

“But the alternative is that Joe leaves on a free transfer, which for a player of his quality, would be really bad business from us. I think what has happened has alleviated that problem. But of course it maybe gives you problems elsewhere that you need to fix. "I say this about a lot of the players we have, they're not easy to find replacements for. Joe would be one of those. He's 6ft 3in, he plays different positions, he's strong, he's quick, he scores goal, he's competitive, he's got a great attitude.