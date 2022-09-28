Callum Wilson issues massive Newcastle United injury update amid Alexander Isak and Chris Wood concerns

The striker felt his hamstring after scoring in last month’s 3-3 home draw against Manchester City at St James's Park. And Wilson is ready to return after a five-game absence.

“We have Fulham on Saturday, which is away – looking forward to that one,” Wilson told The Footballer’s Football Podcast. “I’ve worked hard to get to a point where I’m available for selection. I’ll be working hard this week in training, and then we’ll see where we are at.”

Head coach Eddie Howe revealed after the club’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth before the international break that Wilson was “close” to a comeback, but the decision had been taken not to “risk” him too early.

“Callum’s doing very well,” said Howe. “He was close, but I think we made an early decision that it would have been too big a risk. So, we hope that with a bit more time, there’s a chance that the next game could be good for him.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle strikers Alexander Isak and Chris Wood suffered injuries on international duty.

Isak was forced to withdraw from Sweden’s squad with an injury, while Chris Wood hurt his ribs playing for New Zealand against Australia this week.

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes – who made his comeback from a hamstring injury before the international break – also withdrew from Brazil’s squad with a thigh problem.

United take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Wilson added: “They’ve been on fire this season. I think they’re sitting fifth or sixth in the Premier League.

"They’ve got a striker (Aleksandar Mitrovic) who's scoring goals at the moment, so it’s going to be a tough game, whether it’s a newly-promoted side or not.

"For me, I’ll be buzzing to be back. I’ll be making sure if I’m there, I’ll be geeing the lads up. It's going to be a tricky one.”