Newcastle United's Fabian Schar posts emotional message after Switzerland's agonising Euro 2020 defeat

Fabian Schar reacts to his saved penalty.

The Newcastle United defender had a penalty saved in his country’s shootout defeat to Spain in a quarter-final on Friday. The game had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, and Spain won 3-1 on penalties.

Reacting on Instagram, the 29-year-old said: “Probably the bitterest moment of my career. Unfortunately, this is part of sport. What we’ve done is incredible. I’m extremely proud to be part of this team and family.

"I can’t put into words what this has triggered across the country. I thank the whole country for the incredible support. Seeing Switzerland as one family is the most beautiful thing we could achieve. Thank you Switzerland!”