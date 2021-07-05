Newcastle United's Fabian Schar posts emotional message after Switzerland's agonising Euro 2020 defeat
Fabian Schar has issued an emotional message following Switzerland’s exit from Euro 2020.
The Newcastle United defender had a penalty saved in his country’s shootout defeat to Spain in a quarter-final on Friday. The game had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, and Spain won 3-1 on penalties.
Reacting on Instagram, the 29-year-old said: “Probably the bitterest moment of my career. Unfortunately, this is part of sport. What we’ve done is incredible. I’m extremely proud to be part of this team and family.
"I can’t put into words what this has triggered across the country. I thank the whole country for the incredible support. Seeing Switzerland as one family is the most beautiful thing we could achieve. Thank you Switzerland!”
Schar, signed from Deportivo La Coruna in the summer of 2018, has had his contract extended by a year. Schar has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga, having had a spell at Hoffenheim earlier in his career.