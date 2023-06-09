Newcastle United are set to confirm their first summer signing.

The Premier League club has agreed a deal with Odense for teenage winger Yankuba Mintel – and the move could be confirmed as early as today, according to sources in Denmark.

Minteh was left out of the club’s squad for the season-ending game against Midtjylland at the weekend ahead of the £5.8million move.

The 18-year-old, comfortable on either way, would be loaned out next season for more first-team experience.

Minteh – who also has lightning pace – quickly made his mark at Odense last season. Minteh scored a winner for his team on his debut, a seven-minute cameo, against champions Copenhagen last September.

The Gambian ended the campaign with four league goals to his name, and his breakthrough didn’t go unnoticed in his homeland.

Bakary Bojang, MInteh's agent, revealed his nickname in Gambian when speaking in a recent documentary.