Newcastle United's Freddie Woodman blown away by season-ending result

Woodman’s father guided Bromley to the FA Trophy on Sunday. The National League club beat Wrexham 1-0 at Wembley, where Woodman senior – who was goalkeeping coach at United during Alan Pardew’s time at the club – was in the Northampton Town side which beat Swansea City 1-0 in the 1997 Third Division play-off final.

Newcastle goalkeeper Woodman, 25, tweeted: “Quality day watching the big fella leading @bromleyfc to success at Wembley … never in doubt #wembleygod.”

Andy Woodman reflected on his time at St James’s Park in an interview with the Gazette last year.

“I look at my time at Newcastle as probably the greatest time in my footballing career,” said Woodman. “Not just because of the size of Newcastle. It was actually the most enjoyable time, because we were very successful.

"I keep saying this, and it almost goes under the radar. We did get into Europe. People kind of don’t remember that. That hasn’t happened since we’ve left. I remember that really fondly.

“My lifestyle up there was the best it’s ever been for me and my family. We loved Newcastle. We loved the place, we loved the people.

“Steve Harper, when I first got there, said ‘you’ll never want to leave this club’ – and it was so true. We didn’t, but football, you have to go where the job takes you.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Meanwhile, Freddie Woodman spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth.