Despite making eight changes for the game, Eddie Howe’s side blew away their opponents on a sensational night at Old Trafford. Here are five things of note from Newcastle United’s win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup:

Targett injury blow

Whilst it would conclude as a memorable win for the Magpies, the match started inauspiciously as Targett hobbled off within the first couple of minutes. Targett was starting for only the third time this campaign and is potentially facing a period out.

Speaking about the injury, Howe said: “I have no idea how it happened or why it happened - it’s bizarre. It was early in the game so he is obviously not fatigued at that moment and he’s just stretched his leg up to tackle and the minute he hit the ground he was waving to us on the sidelines and I knew he was in trouble. It looked like a hamstring [injury] which would be a huge blow.”

Although the club are well stocked in the full-back department, injuries to Targett, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson mean the club remain even more stretched in resources ahead of a busy period.

Tino Livramento shines

Whilst everyone in a black-and-white shirt put in a superb performance at Old Trafford, it was the former Southampton man that stole the show. Having set a high bar for him to overcome with his performance against Manchester City in the previous round, Livramento sailed over that with plenty to spare after another magnificent showing.

Livramento played a crucial role in their opener after dispossessing Alejandro Garnacho before feeding Miguel Almiron to slot past Andre Onana. That moment will of course grab the headlines, but it was his all-round performance that, whilst he may not immediately dislodge Kieran Trippier as the starting right-back, he will certainly give Howe some food for thought and comfort knowing that if anything were to happen to Trippier, then they have a ready-made replacement for him.

Tino Livramento in action against Manchester United

Another two goalscorers

Willock and Hall’s goals mean 14 different players have scored a goal for the Magpies this season. Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak’s well documented injury troubles mean this is a very welcome boost for Howe and seemingly gone are the days of Newcastle solely relying on their centre-forward to win them games.

Old Trafford hoodoo smashed

Newcastle arrived at Old Trafford without a win at the stadium in just-shy of 10 years - 3616 days to be precise. Their record is even worse than that as you go further back in history with their last win against the Red Devils away from home, prior to the one sealed by Yohan Cabaye in 2013, coming in February 1972.

Ending their Old Trafford hoodoo is a massive hurdle to overcome and to do it just nine months after their defeat at Wembley is another huge milestone that Howe and his team have ticked off.

Cup draws aren’t getting easier

What was Newcastle’s reward for defeating the holders? A trip to Chelsea.

