Eddie Howe hails ‘outstanding’ Newcastle United duo following Carabao Cup victory over Man Utd

Newcastle United are through to the Carabao Cup quarter-final after a stunning victory over Manchester United.

By Joe Buck
Published 1st Nov 2023, 23:22 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 23:23 GMT
Eddie Howe has described Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento’s impact during Newcastle United’s win over Manchester United as ‘outstanding’. Hall grabbed his first goal for the Magpies with a brilliant volley before half-time - a goal which doubled Newcastle’s lead after Miguel Almiron’s opener.

Livramento played a crucial role in that goal by first regaining the ball for his side before setting up the Paraguayan to slot home. Unsurprisingly, Howe was effusive in his praise for the pair post-match. Howe said: “I thought they both played really, really well. I thought they both showed their qualities.

“Lewis was very composed on the ball under pressure and played some lovely passes in the first-half, capped off with his goal that was an unbelievable strike.

“Tino’s standout moment was probably the assist for the goal but his all-round performance was of the highest level. They are two outstanding prospects for us.”

The clash at Old Trafford marked just Hall and Livramento’s second starts for the club - having both made their respective first starts for the club in the previous round against Manchester City. None of the back four that started against the Red Devils have started a Premier League game this season with Emil Krafth making his first appearance in over 14 months after injuring his ACL against Tranmere Rovers in August of last year.

Speaking about the Sweden international, Howe said: “Fourteen months out and playing in a position that he hasn’t played in an awful lot - I thought he was superb tonight. 

“He used the ball really well, I thought his athleticism was key and he looked comfortable. Together with Paul I thought they defended really, really well against top quality players as well.”

