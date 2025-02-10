Newcastle United will be sweating on the fitness of a number of key players ahead of their clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will head to Manchester with confidence that they can seal a first ever Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium. The Magpies sit below Manchester City in the Premier League table by virtue of only goals scored and will be keen to show-off their talents against a City side low on confidence.

However, Eddie Howe will have to deal with a number of injury issues that have crept into his squad after a hectic period of matches. Anthony Gordon didn’t feature at the weekend after suffering a minor thigh injury, whilst Dan Burn was withdrawn after suffering a groin injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at the latest Newcastle United injury news and the potential return dates for those sidelined players:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles hasn’t featured for eleven months after picking up an ACL injury during their win over West Ham back in March. The defender is making progress towards a return to action and will be inspired by Sven Botman and Emil Krafth’s respective recoveries from similar injuries in recent times.

Lascelles remains a big player behind the scenes and is still club captain, although a return to action may still be a little way off. Estimated return date = West Ham (a) - 10/03/25

Harvey Barnes - thigh injury

Barnes managed just 45 minutes during Newcastle United’s win over Bromley in the FA Cup last month before being withdrawn with a thigh injury. The winger was initially ruled-out of action for around a month by Howe. Estimated return date = Nottingham Forest (h) - 23/02/25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton - knee injury

Joelinton was withdrawn during the defeat to Fulham last weekend and has missed their last two outings since. Howe revealed that the Brazilian is set for a period on the sidelines but should be out for weeks rather than months. Estimated return date = Nottingham Forest (h) - 23/02/25

Sven Botman - knee injury

Botman suffered a knee injury during the win over Arsenal last week and didn’t make the trip to St Andrew’s on Saturday. He will be assessed ahead of their clash against Manchester City on Saturday. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Dan Burn - groin injury

Burn was one of just two players to start against Arsenal and Birmingham City alongside his captain Bruno Guimaraes. However, Burn was taken off early into the second half after suffering what appeared to be a groin injury - one that Howe described as a ‘big concern’. “Dan [was] feeling his groin,” Howe said post-match. “So, yes, that's a big concern for us.” Estimated return date = unknown

Anthony Gordon - thigh injury

Gordon missed Saturday’s FA Cup win over Birmingham City entirely and didn’t travel with the group to the Midlands. The winger had suffered a minor thigh injury and it is hoped that he will be fit enough to return to action at the weekend. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25